Cerner in the headlines: 7 latest stories

Here are seven updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in February.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Cerner opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its Kansas City, Mo.-based headquarters, where about 400 employees volunteer to administer vaccines.

2. During the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings call Feb. 10, Cerner President Don Trigg outlined the company's three strategic objectives it will take to grow its data business, framed as "1,2,3 by 2023." The initiatives are: expand its Cerner Learning Health Network, move into new geographies in the U.S. and its five global focus regions, and win new buyers, including payers, employers and governments.

3. Cerner reported $780.1 million in net earnings in 2020, a 47 percent increase from $529.5 million in 2019.

4. The Government Accountability Office recommended the Department of Veterans Affairs pause the implementation of its $16 billion Cerner EHR system to perform "critical" tests before deploying the system at any additional facilities.

5. Cerner joined Philips Health Technology Ventures in an $18 million funding round for oncology clinical data platform Carevive.

6. Cerner agreed to pay $4.05 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by a group of former employees who alleged the company mismanaged its retirement plan.

7. The Vaccination Credential Initiative, a collective of organizations including Cerner, Epic and Microsoft, hopes to begin testing its co-developed COVID-19 vaccine digital passport technology this spring.

