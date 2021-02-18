Cerner, Philips join $18M funding round for oncology clinical data platform

Carevive, an oncology care management data platform, on Feb. 18 closed an $18 million series C financing round.

Philips Health Technology Ventures led the funding round, which also included Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor Cerner and Boston-based venture capital platform LRV Health.

Carevive will use the funds to expand its software and analytics platform to more clinicians, life science companies and payers. Founded in 2013, the company's platform lets providers monitor cancer patients remotely and connects clinical data with patients' lifestyle experiences.

