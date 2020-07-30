Cerner in the headlines — 11 latest stories

Here are 11 updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in July.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Lakeview, Ore.-based Lake Health District confirmed plans to go live with a new Cerner EHR on July 20 after delaying the original launch date by three months.

2. Banner Health announced July 16 it will integrate Cerner's revenue cycle and practice management solutions with its existing EHR to connect its clinical, financial and operational data on a single platform.

3. Cerner tells its employees on July 16 that it will have them continue working remotely through the end of the year. The EHR vendor shifted employees to remote operations beginning March 16 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

4. Peter Liebert, who previously led cyber operations for the California State Guard, joined Cerner Government Services as its new vice president and CISO.

5. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health reported a $24 million loss on $1.86 billion revenue in 2019 and partially blamed its Cerner EHR investment for the loss.

6. Cerner announced July 23 a new agreement to deploy Holon Solutions' point-of-care platform that can extract relevant patient information from Cerner's population health platform and deliver it into the clinician's EHR workflow.

7. Cerner on July 23 launched a new cloud-based EHR offering to help rural and critical access hospitals speed up the implementation process and reduce costs.

8. Cerner posted $1.33 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2020, down 7 percent from the same period the previous year.

9. Cerner bought an unnamed cybersecurity company in the second quarter for $35 million, an acquisition the EHR company's CFO called "pretty small," when it was revealed during its July 29 earnings call.

10. Nacogdoches (Texas) Memorial Hospital terminated a $20 million contract with Cerner after experiencing several previous project delays.

11. Cerner announced July 30 it will integrate Nuance's virtual assistant tech into its Millennium EHR, allowing clinicians to navigate the platform using voice commands.

More articles on EHRs:

Change Healthcare launches cloud-based patient records retrieval service: 4 notes

Ochsner St. Mary completes $6M Epic EHR install: 4 notes

Shuttered North Carolina clinic's medical records found in dumpster: 3 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.