10 healthcare organizations go live with Epic

Naomi Diaz -

Portland, Ore.-based nonprofit digital healthcare innovation group OCHIN, Inc. said 10 healthcare organizations began using its OCHIN Epic EHR in the second quarter of 2024.

According to a July 9 news release from the nonprofit, nine ambulatory community healthcare organizations and Moscow, Idaho-based Gritman Medical Center, a critical access, not-for-profit hospital, went live with OCHIN Epic. 

OCHIN helps rural and medically underserved communities with technology resources, insights and expertise.

