What's the best hospital? Bing AI's answer

Like Google's Bard artificial intelligence chatbot, Microsoft's Bing AI chat tool also says Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the nation's best hospital.

After asking ChatGPT and Bard the same question, Becker's posed this query May 12 to Bing AI: "What is the best hospital in the United States?" Here was its answer:

"According to the U.S. News & World Report, the best hospital in the United States is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. It is ranked number one in the nation and top-ranked in fourteen specialties.

"Other hospitals that made it to the top 5 are Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio; Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts; The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland; and New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in New York City."

Both Bard and Bing cited the U.S. News & World Report rankings in their answers. ChatGPT pointed to "several hospitals in the United States that are consistently ranked highly by various organizations and publications." ChatGPT and Bing both use OpenAI's GPT large language model, while Google has its own proprietary technology.