Oracle to integrate datasets into clinical trials

Oracle partnered with virtual research organization ObvioHealth to integrate diverse datasets into clinical trials.

The partnership allows rapid collection, integration and analysis of multisource data collected from sites, patients, devices and labs, according to an Oct. 25 press release from ObvioHealth.

This data will be collected by ObvioHealth and integrated into Oracle's Clinical One Cloud Service so that organizations can integrate decentralized trial components within their existing workflows.

"Access to data is the cornerstone of moving therapies from clinical trials to available therapies, and trial sponsors in Asia-Pacific are increasingly looking to more decentralized models to be able to increase trial equity, access and data availability," said Henry McNamara, senior vice president and general manager at Oracle Health Sciences. "By integrating ObvioHealth's experience with our centralized capabilities, we're helping reduce costs, accelerate timelines and increase the depth of data insights for trials in the region."