Fact-check: Elon Musk isn't buying The Joint Commission

Despite rumors circulating online, Elon Musk isn't buying The Joint Commission, PolitiFact reported March 20.

On March 18, a Facebook poster wrote, "Elon Musk tweeted he would 'buy Joint Commission and let nurses have drinks at their station,'" showing an April 2022 screenshot of the alleged tweet. The post was flagged by Facebook's efforts to combat false news and misinformation.

PolitiFact checked Mr. Musk's Twitter history and didn't find the tweet, nor could the organization locate any other news coverage or credible sources corroborating that he wanted to buy the healthcare accreditation nonprofit. So PolitiFact declared the claim false and the tweet fabricated.