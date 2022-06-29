Exec who helped build Amazon Web Services now heads Microsoft cybersecurity unit

Charlie Bell helped shape Amazon's cloud-computing service into the giant it has become today — and now leads a huge cybersecurity division for rival Microsoft, according to a recent Wall Street Journal story.

The newspaper reported that Mr. Bell, 64, decided to leave Amazon last year after the retirement of founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. "Jeff said he was retiring, and it was like, 'OK, what is this world going to look like?'" Mr. Bell told the Journal.

Mr. Bell now heads a new 10,000-person security and compliance group at Microsoft, helping defend companies against cyberattacks, according to the June 6 article. He spent 23 years on the team that created and formed Amazon Web Services.