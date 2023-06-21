CVS' Signify Health builds tech center in Ireland for 125 employees

CVS Health subsidiary Signify Health has expanded its footprint outside the United States, opening a new tech center in Ireland.

The two-story, 20,000-square-foot complex in the city of Galway will eventually house more than 125 tech workers, including software engineers and product developers. CVS bought the home health company in March for $8 billion.

"Signify Health is using its data-driven solutions and technology platform to help connect people to care where, how and when they need it, and help create a more humanized system of care delivery in the U.S.," Signify CEO Kyle Armbrester said in a June 20 news release. "We chose Galway as our first operations outside the U.S. because of its world-class technology and engineering talent, and we have not been disappointed by the quality of employees already hired here in Ireland."