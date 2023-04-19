CVS adds mental health therapists to MinuteClinics

CVS Health has added mental health therapists to some of its MinuteClinic locations to expand access to behavioral healthcare.

The licensed mental health providers will be available at six CVS Pharmacy stores in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants at all MinuteClinics are also available to do depression screenings.

"With the addition of these new services at MinuteClinic, we're now able to offer the community an innovative, convenient approach to managing mental health in easy-to-access locations near where our customers live, work and shop," said Angela Patterson, DNP, vice president and chief nurse practitioner officer at CVS Health, in an April 19 news release. "As a leading health solutions company, we continue to prioritize intervention and longitudinal healthcare."

At the six stores, patients 18 and older can get mental health assessments, counseling, referrals and personalized care plans either in person or virtually, with evening and weekend appointments available.