Amazon's pay for 14 healthcare jobs

As Amazon continues its push into healthcare, here are 14 healthcare jobs the tech giant is hiring for this month.

1. Application Security Engineer, Amazon Healthcare Security: Will work with a distributed team of security professionals to ensure data is secure from unauthorized access and that devices and systems are secure, resilient and compliant. Salary range: $135,500 to $212,800.

2. Area Manager, Fulfillment, Amazon Pharmacy: Will oversee and manage a team of 10 to 25 pharmacy technicians. Salary range: $54,000 to $74,200.

3. Data Engineer, Amazon Pharmacy: Will design, implement and maintain next-generation business-intelligence solutions for large-scale, highly secure and complex data structures to ensure the data is auditable, available and accessible. Salary range: $105,700 to $205,600.

4. Executive Assistant, Payments and Healthcare Security, Amazon: Will support two directors on the payments and healthcare security team. Salary range: $59,400 to $142,800.

5. Genomics Account Executive, Amazon Web Services: Will provide leadership, executive education, business transformation guidance and objectives-driven management. Salary range: $136,000 to $252,900.

6. Healthcare Compliance Manager, Amazon Health Services: Will partner closely with Amazon Pharmacy's leadership team to optimize key elements of an effective compliance program for all health products, including governance, education, policies, investigations and risk assessments. Salary range: $96,900 to $185,000.

7. Payer Audit and Risk Manager, Payer Organization, Amazon Pharmacy: Will manage a team of pharmacists and risk managers to quantify payer risk by type, deploy supporting data tools, and formulate remediation plans to neutralize future high-risk dispenses.

8. Principal Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services Startups: Will help a diverse range of startups adopt the right architecture at each part of their life cycles. Salary range: $146,200 to $284,300.

9. Revenue Cycle Analyst, Amazon Healthcare Global Finance Operations Services: Will contribute to the successful management of healthcare receivables operations, including collections activities, cash application and credit balance management.

10. Senior Partner Sales Leader, U.S. Nonprofit Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will manage the team that helps nonprofit healthcare providers discover and adopt Amazon Web Services cloud solutions. Salary range: $149,600 to $278,200.

11. Senior Solutions Architect, Nonprofit Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will help shape and deliver on a strategy to build broad use of Amazon's utility computing web services directly with customers, system integrators and solution providers. Salary range: $122,900 to $239,000.

12. Senior Vendor Manager, Amazon Pharmacy: Will evaluate current and future vendors, determining each supplier's contribution to success and developing strategies to improve performance. Salary range: $96,900 to $185,000.

13. Software Development Engineer, Amazon Pharmacy: Will help develop a new product that will directly impact the pharmacy customer experience. Salary range: $115,000 to $223,600.

14. Systems Development Engineer I, DAX Team, Amazon Pharmacy: Will collaborate with a team of skilled professionals to design, develop and maintain innovative systems for Amazon Pharmacy. Salary range: $79,300 to $185,000.