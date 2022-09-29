Amazon seeks physician lead

Amazon Web Services is seeking a San Francisco-based physician lead to work with healthcare organization leaders and strategic industry partners, attend industry events and forums, publish and accelerate business opportunities.

The candidate must have more than eight years of experience as a clinician, researcher and business developer. The candidate's areas of expertise should include medical imaging, telemedicine and analytic solutions, according to a Sept. 23 Amazon job posting.

The physician lead will engage AWS partners to adopt and deliver services for payers, providers, public health agencies and medical research organizations. This role also includes designing programs to help healthcare organizations adopt AWS services and partner solutions for medical imaging, telemedicine and analytics.

Amazon's preferred candidate will have knowledge of AWS and leadership experience.

Read the full job description here.