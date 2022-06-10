Amazon dominates cloud computing, but Microsoft catching up

Amazon continues to command the cloud computing market, but Microsoft is gaining ground, a June 2 report by IT consultant Gartner found.

Amazon controlled 38.9 percent of the global infrastructure-as-a-service public cloud market in 2021, down from 40.8 percent in 2020, the Gartner data shows. Meanwhile, Microsoft's share rose from 19.7 percent to 21.1 percent.

Overall, the market grew by 41.4 percent in 2021, to $90.9 billion.

Here are the top five cloud computing companies by worldwide market share in 2021:

1. Amazon: 38.9 percent

2. Microsoft: 21.1 percent

3. Alibaba: 9.5 percent

4. Google: 7.1 percent

5. Huawei: 4.6 percent