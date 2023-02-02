Alphabet's Verily to trial antidepressants

Alphabet's Verily has partnered with Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company Otsuka Pharmaceuticals on a trial for a new antidepressant.

Under the collaboration, the two companies will work together on a phase two clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of centanafadine extended-release capsules on adults with major depressive disorder, according to a Feb. 1 release from Verily.

The study, dubbed Juniper, will recruit 336 participants.

The move comes after Verily announced it would be sunsetting some of its healthcare projects and restructuring its leadership to focus on remote patient monitoring for heart failure and microneedles for drug delivery.