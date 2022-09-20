7 recent healthcare job postings at Amazon

Amazon has been advertising job openings for its various healthcare teams. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted.

1. Senior healthcare program manager, Amazon: Will have the opportunity to design a customer and clinician engagement program for an innovative new product.

2. Business development manager for healthcare and life sciences, Amazon Web Services: Will engage technical leaders, C-level executives and influencers across the life sciences segment to support digitally enhanced, data-driven healthcare.

3. Healthcare compliance manager, Amazon: Will navigate complex healthcare regulations and develop and implement related compliance actions.

4. Manager for academic medical centers, Amazon Web Services:: Will lead the team of solution architects who help global software vendors and healthcare organizations design and implement modernized systems on Amazon Web Services.

5. Security engineering manager, Amazon Healthcare: Will be at the heart of pharmacy planning and operations within the information security team.

6. Sales representative for nonprofit healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will drive revenue, adoption and market penetration in mid-market and enterprise accounts.

7. Senior solutions architect for healthcare and life sciences, Amazon Web Services: Will build cloud solutions offerings with leading technology and consulting companies.