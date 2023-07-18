5 Amazon healthcare jobs

Here are five healthcare jobs Amazon is hiring for this month.

Senior Account Executive — Amazon Business Healthcare, Amazon Business: Will be responsible for building and managing a territory of customers, focused on selling solutions for common industry problems.

Virtual Customer Care Advisor, Virtual Customer Care — Amazon Pharmacy: Will virtually assist customers and other advisors over the phone, email, and on the web with billing/insurance verification, product, or service questions.

Human Resources Business Operations Manager, Healthcare: Will work with Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Clinic, as well as the central tech and business teams working to grow Amazon's suite of healthcare businesses.

Enterprise Account Manager — Higher Education, Healthcare and Research: Will help drive the adoption and growth of emerging cloud-based technologies

Amazon Web Services Enterprise Sales Representative — Enterprise Healthcare and Life Science Vertical: Will help drive the growth and shape the future of an emerging technology in Amazon Web Services' healthcare and life sciences vertical segment.