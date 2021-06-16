Walmart rolls out digital COVID-19 vaccine record: 4 details

Walmart is launching a free digital wallet that people can use to store and share their health information, starting with the COVID-19 vaccine record, the retail giant announced June 16.

Four details:

1. Walmart's new offering gives individuals the choice to store their COVID-19 vaccination record in their pharmacy account on walmart.com or samsclub.com.

2. The vaccine record is a free, digital version of the vaccine cards issued by the CDC and includes the person's name, birthdate, vaccination date, vaccine manufacturer, vaccine lot number and location where they received the immunization.

3. The digital record can be printed, saved on a device or shared electronically, and it is available to people at least 18 years old and who received their COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart, Sam's Club or Walmart-run vaccine event.

4. Walmart used the Vaccination Credential Initiative's SMART Health Cards standard to develop the digital record, which complies with HIPAA, according to the news release.