Partners HealthCare transforms digital workplace platform into COVID-19 communication hub

Boston-based Partners HealthCare scaled its digital workplace platform to serve as a centralized communication hub for COVID-19 information for its 78,000 employees, according to an April 21 news release.

Partners HealthCare developed the platform, dubbed Partners Pulse, with digital workplace software company Igloo Software. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Partners Pulse provided corporate news and updates, social sharing and employee recognition.

The health system is now using Partners Pulse to send information and updates on the latest COVID-19 testing protocols, stay-at-home policies and other resources. The information hub is available to Partners HealthCare's network of hospitals, specialty hospitals, community health centers and long-term and home care services.

"This pandemic is the most important area of focus and in this crisis, we need an easily updated and reliable source of information that is accessible by frontline workers and our teams working remotely," Partners HealthCare Communications Vice President Rich Copp said in the news release.

