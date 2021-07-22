New Jersey health system launches innovation center: 3 things to know 

Bayonne, N.J.-based CarePoint Health on July 21 unveiled its new innovation center, which aims to partner with health IT vendors, investors and startups to improve patient experience and clinical applications.

Three things to know:

1. The new innovation center is located at CarePoint's Bayonne Medical Center. The health system comprises three hospitals: Bayonne Medical Center, Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City.

2. CarePoint teamed up with augmented reality and telepresence platform Aetho's Beame, which creates full-body avatars of people to teleport them into virtual meetings. The center plans to use Beame for collaborations in telehealth, surgical training, medical device evaluations and second opinions.

3. In addition to creating a space for hospital staff to share their ideas, another of the center's core focus areas will be expanding technologies used in home healthcare settings.