Former Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove joins Providence's digital health spinout

Toby Cosgrove, MD, former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic, has joined Providence's digital health spinout DexCare as a member of its board of directors.

Dr. Cosgrove retired from his executive roles at Cleveland Clinic in 2017 but still advises the health system. He also serves as an executive advisor to Google and on the boards of several other digital health companies, according to a May 4 news release.

DexCare is a platform-as-a-service digital care operating system that manages health system capacity and demand across all lines of care. Renton, Wash.-based Providence created DexCare in 2016 as the platform for its ambulatory care business but has since spun out the company after incubating it within its Digital Innovation Group.

In March, DexCare closed a $20 million investment round backed by Providence Ventures and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

