First half of 2020 sees record $5.4B in digital health funding

Despite a global pandemic and U.S. recession, digital health companies in America shattered venture funding records for the first half of 2020, according to a July 6 Rock Health report.

Five report insights:

1. Digital health companies raised $5.4 billion in venture funding for the first six months of 2020, according to Rock Health's 2020 Midyear Digital Health Market Update.

2. The average digital health deal size reached a record $25.1 million in the first half of the year.

3. The first half of 2020 experienced more funding than any other previous first half of the year, from 2011-19. This year's $5.4 billion beat the prior record of $4.2 billion set in the first half of 2019.

4. After raising a record $3 billion in funding for the first quarter of 2020, digital health investments and overall venture funding slowed in April in response to the pandemic, according to the report.

5. Digital health investments picked up again in May and June after several regulatory and reimbursement barriers were relaxed to help healthcare systems adopt digital health to keep up operations during the pandemic.

More articles on digital transformation:

U of North Florida's new health innovation network to partner with Mayo Clinic, AdventHealth: 6 details

Pandemic sped up Mayo's digital transformation by 10 years, Dr. John Halamka says

10 big advancements in healthcare tech during the pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.