Dr. Anita Gupta: 5 technologies that will drive patient experience improvements and future of digital health

While digital transformation has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, key factors to keep the momentum going are trust, a focus on the patient experience and ensuring safety and efficiency, according to Anita Gupta, DO, PharmD.

In a Nov. 5 viewpoint article published by Forbes, Dr. Gupta, who serves as an adjunct assistant anesthesiology professor at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, shared her experience as a physician working on the front lines of the pandemic and how digital tools have enhanced innovation and the patient experience.

"The pandemic has also revealed to me the importance of digital health in relation to data collection, artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and virtual clinical trials," Dr. Gupta wrote. "As a physician, I believe patient outcomes could significantly improve if we start basing our decisions on combining these resources with clinical evidence and professional skill."

Here are five types of technology that when combined with patient experience can positively affect the future of digital health, according to Dr. Gupta.

1. Artificial intelligence tools have helped with COVID-19 response efforts including patient triage and rapid analysis of large data sets. There are many future opportunities to use AI to connect data and help screen patients and read scans.

2. Digital data analytics and predictive tech will allow researchers to work with data more efficiently when establishing a new framework for digital health regulation and innovation.

3. Virtual clinical trials present new opportunities for individuals with chronic illnesses as well as drug development businesses to participate in trials if they were previously limited by physical challenges.

4. Smart devices can give people access to important information that supports innovation; for example, social media can help make patients aware of trials and stir higher engagement or individuals can use digital technologies such as wearables to track their health.

5. EHRs and telemedicine must be connected so that digital transformation is efficient and providers can integrate data patients generate at home using digital devices into their individual health records to better track and manage their short- and long-term health outcomes.

