Digital mental healthcare provider launches collaborative innovation incubator

Digital mental healthcare provider IBH launched an innovation incubator June 23, focusing on improving the delivery and quality of behavioral health services.

The incubator, named "Dysruption," will prototype, evaluate and implement new technology to improve mental healthcare access. It aims to connect scientists, academics, entrepreneurs and healthcare professionals with each other to discover ways to improve the patient experience.

"Our board chooses a limited number of projects to focus on at any given time and relentlessly pursues discovery and execution," Paulette Garside, IBH's director of product development, said in a news release. "Some projects are geared towards providers, some focus on the employer or employee, but all projects are aimed at ultimately improving care and the patient experience."

Dysruption receives proposals for new projects year-round, which are evaluated by clinical promise, impact magnitude, and feasibility for rapid development and testing.

