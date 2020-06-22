Apple Watch to release new gait quality metrics

Apple Watch is releasing new metrics that measure gait quality to allow physicians to compare patients' progress against a database and make more informed decisions about post-operative care, according to a June 22 news release.

The "mymobility" platform's new gait quality metrics will use the Apple Watch and iPhone's sensors to measure hip and knee joint replacement patients' walking speed and the period of time when both of their feet are in contact with the ground. The platform will require patient permission and will not collect GPS data.

Apple Watch launched the mymobility care management system with Warsaw, Ind.-based medical device company Zimmer Biomet in October 2018. The system's updates will be unveiled at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference June 22-26.

