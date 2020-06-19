Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

Optum Ventures, the investment arm of UnitedHealth Group's Optum, led a recent $26 million funding round for smartphone-based chronic condition management startup Kaia Health.

Kaia Health will use the funding to continue growing its digital therapy solutions for people managing musculoskeletal conditions as well as expand therapies for new conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to a June 18 news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The company will continue to invest in clinical research and expand its team to grow partnerships with employers and health plans.

Kaia Health's smartphone-based platform combines machine learning and the expertise of medical experts to create individualized treatments, including exercises, education and psychological interventions for patients. Since launching in 2016, Kaia Health has enrolled more than 400,000 users and raised $50 million.

