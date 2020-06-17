Four health tech companies expected to reach $1B soon

Analyst firm CB Insights included four health technology companies in its annual list of 50 companies expected to reach a value of $1 billion.

The health technology companies featured in the list:

Capsule , prescription delivery service that grew as people avoided brick-and-mortar pharmacies during the pandemic





, prescription delivery service that grew as people avoided brick-and-mortar pharmacies during the pandemic Doctor on Demand , provider of virtual visits with primary care physicians





, provider of virtual visits with primary care physicians Omada Health, digital care provider that specializes in chronic health condition management

Lyra, mental health benefits startup

