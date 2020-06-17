Four health tech companies expected to reach $1B soon
Analyst firm CB Insights included four health technology companies in its annual list of 50 companies expected to reach a value of $1 billion.
The health technology companies featured in the list:
- Capsule, prescription delivery service that grew as people avoided brick-and-mortar pharmacies during the pandemic
- Doctor on Demand, provider of virtual visits with primary care physicians
- Omada Health, digital care provider that specializes in chronic health condition management
- Lyra, mental health benefits startup
