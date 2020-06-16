UC Davis honors year's best healthcare innovations

Katie Adams - Print  | 

The University of California, Davis named the winners of its 2020 Chancellor's Innovation Awards June 15, highlighting its faculty and community partners' achievements in healthcare innovation.

Here are the recipients:

Innovators of the year

  • Ramsey Badawi, PhD, and Simon Cherry, PhD, were honored for their work developing Explorer, a whole-body scanning technology that can provide comprehensive imaging data for diagnostics and treatment.

  • Daniela Barile, PhD; Bruce German, PhD; Carlito Lebrilla, PhD; David Mills, PhD; Jennifer Smilowitz, PhD; and Mark Underwood, MD, were honored for their research on infant nutrition and how breast milk can aid the development of a healthy intestinal tract.

Innovative Community Partner Award

  • Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was honored for the city's support of Aggie Square, a 1.3 million-square-foot innovation district being built at UC Davis' Sacramento campus.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Innovation

  • Bruce Hammock, PhD, was honored for his prolific contributions to innovative healthcare research, which include co-authoring more than 1,200 peer-reviewed publications and securing more than 95 patents in environmental science, medicinal chemistry and agriculture.

More articles on digital transformation:
Health IT deals on track to hit $15 billion in Q2: 5 things to know
Cue Health's rapid, portable COVID-19 test gets FDA emergency use authorization
Only 12% of CFOs expect to cut, defer digital transformation spending: survey

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers