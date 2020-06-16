UC Davis honors year's best healthcare innovations

The University of California, Davis named the winners of its 2020 Chancellor's Innovation Awards June 15, highlighting its faculty and community partners' achievements in healthcare innovation.

Here are the recipients:

Innovators of the year

Ramsey Badawi, PhD, and Simon Cherry, PhD, were honored for their work developing Explorer, a whole-body scanning technology that can provide comprehensive imaging data for diagnostics and treatment.





Daniela Barile, PhD; Bruce German, PhD; Carlito Lebrilla, PhD; David Mills, PhD; Jennifer Smilowitz, PhD; and Mark Underwood, MD, were honored for their research on infant nutrition and how breast milk can aid the development of a healthy intestinal tract.

Innovative Community Partner Award

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was honored for the city's support of Aggie Square, a 1.3 million-square-foot innovation district being built at UC Davis' Sacramento campus.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Innovation

Bruce Hammock, PhD, was honored for his prolific contributions to innovative healthcare research, which include co-authoring more than 1,200 peer-reviewed publications and securing more than 95 patents in environmental science, medicinal chemistry and agriculture.

