Amazon seeks senior manager for Alexa health initiative

Amazon is seeking to hire a senior product manager for a new healthcare initiative on the Alexa Health & Wellness team.



Jon Einkauf, senior manager of Alexa Health, posted on LinkedIn: "I am looking for a senior product manager to drive a new healthcare initiative at Amazon. Must have 5+ years of experience building consumer/patient-facing healthcare applications."



According to the job description, the individual's responsibilities include understanding customer needs and pain points. The individual can work remotely from anywhere, although most of the team is in Seattle.



The hire would work closely with departments such as engineering, user experience and design, business development, legal and third-party healthcare organizations. The position also requires partnering with other Amazon healthcare teams.



"The Alexa Health & Wellness team is developing innovative solutions to make Alexa a trusted health assistant for millions of customers," according to the job description, which also notes that Alexa is available on more than 100 million devices.



Additional qualifications include five years of experience in product or program management, product marketing, business development or technology and at least five years of experience in the healthcare industry. Experience with end-to-end product delivery and overseeing roadmap strategy and definition is also needed.



