Amazon launches digital health accelerator: 4 things to know

Amazon Web Services has launched a health accelerator to offer digital health startups resources, expertise and opportunities to collaborate with AWS healthcare customers and partners.
Four details:
- The AWS Healthcare Accelerator is a four-week program open to digital health startups based in the U.S. or ones that have existing U.S. operations.
- Ten startups will participate in the inaugural cohort. Applications open June 21, and proposals are due by July 23.
- The program is designed to accelerate startups' growth in the cloud, focusing on technologies such as remote patient-monitoring, data analytics, patient engagement, voice technology and virtual care.
- The accelerator was launched in collaboration with KidsX, Children's Hospital Los Angeles' digital health accelerator.