Amazon launches digital health accelerator: 4 things to know

Listen Amazon Web Services has launched a health accelerator to offer digital health startups resources, expertise and opportunities to collaborate with AWS healthcare customers and partners. Four details: The AWS Healthcare Accelerator is a four-week program open to digital health startups based in the U.S. or ones that have existing U.S. operations.



Ten startups will participate in the inaugural cohort. Applications open June 21, and proposals are due by July 23.



The program is designed to accelerate startups' growth in the cloud, focusing on technologies such as remote patient-monitoring, data analytics, patient engagement, voice technology and virtual care.



The accelerator was launched in collaboration with KidsX, Children's Hospital Los Angeles' digital health accelerator.

