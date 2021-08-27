7 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more 

Seven recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft:

1. Stanford's Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging teamed up with Microsoft's AI for Health Program to launch a new data repository platform that will be more automated, accessible and visible than the system's current medical imaging database, which was created two years ago.

2. Baxter, a medical products company, extended its multiyear agreement with Amazon so it can continue to use the Amazon Web Services cloud as a foundation for digital transformation.

3. GE Healthcare announced plans to move its AI-based imaging applications and secure intelligence platform to Amazon Web Services.

4. Researchers from Google Health, Naval Medical Center San Diego and The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine developed an AI model to predict breast cancer status and better understand tumors for treatment.

5. Verizon inked a partnership with Apple to integrate data from the tech giant's Health app with its BlueJeans Telehealth platform.

6. Olive unveiled a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to use AWS' cloud computing to make its healthcare platform faster and more affordable for 950 hospitals in 40 states.

7. Mayo Clinic entered a two-year collaboration with Google sister company Verily, under which the Rochester, Minn.-based health system will share its health informatics and deidentified EHR data to develop a clinical decision support tool.