Mayo Clinic, Verily team up to build EHR-based 'GPS for patient care': 4 details 

Mayo Clinic announced a two-year collaboration with Google sister company Verily in which the Rochester, Minn.-based health system will share its health informatics and de-identified EHR data to develop a clinical decision support tool, the organizations said Aug. 26.

Four details:

1. The tool will use open data sharing standards to support its integration with multiple types of EHRs.

2. It will first be deployed at Mayo Clinic, but the organizations are considering making it available to Verily's health system partners and customers.

3. To build the tool, Mayo will provide clinical content that Verily will apply advanced clinical analytics and user-centered design to deliver care insights that can be integrated with the provider's workflow.

4. Mayo and Verily initially will focus on building the clinical decision support tool for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic conditions.

"The exponential growth in medical discovery and knowledge has reached the point where it is almost impossible for caregivers to keep up with the latest advances. This tool will make Mayo Clinic's deep expertise available to care teams so that they can have concise, relevant and applicable answers to clinical questions, tailored to specific needs of each patient," Bradley Leibovich, MD, Mayo Clinic's digital health center medical director said in the news release. "We hope it can be used as a GPS for patient care."