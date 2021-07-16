3 health systems that recently scored health tech licensing deals 

With the rapid acceleration of digital health during the pandemic, hospitals and health systems are increasingly getting involved in health tech licensing and commercialization of innovative platforms and devices.

Here are three health systems that have inked tech licensing deals in the past few months.

1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic earlier this month said it will begin licensing technology to biopharmaceutical company Tetherex Pharmaceuticals to commercialize the tech, which it created to develop new vaccines. Mayo and Tetherex did not disclose financial terms of the licensing deal, but Tetherex said it negotiated a global license with the health system to develop and commercialize the technology, which will be used to target numerous infectious diseases.

NxgenPort, a biomedical technology company that builds remote patient monitoring devices, in May entered into a license agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance development and product-testing initiatives.

2. Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., in July entered into a licensing agreement with MGeneRx for its patented pediatric medical device technology using biometric analysis software for early screening of genetic diseases.

3. In May, Paige, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering's AI spinout, teamed up with Quest Diagnostics to improve and expedite diagnoses for cancer and other diseases that need pathologic assessment. Paige and Quest aim to create new software products based on these insights and also intend to license the insights to biopharmaceutical and research organizations to speed biomarker discovery, drug research and companion diagnostics.