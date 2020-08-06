13 hospitals, health systems launching innovation centers in 2020

Thirteen hospitals and health systems have opened or announced plans to launch new innovation centers and programs this year.

Editor's note: The innovation center launches are listed in the order they were reported.

1. University of Southern California's Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine backed a new facility in January that will use technologies developed in collaboration with AT&T to improve the experience and outcomes of cancer patients.

2. Boston-based Northeastern University in January partnered with Portland-based MaineHealth, the Jackson Laboratory and eight other institutions to establish an education and research campus focused on the digital and life sciences sectors.

3. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health announced Feb. 13 plans to build a virtual center to advance pediatric health innovation, backed by a $15 million gift from insurance broker Acrisure.

4. Houston Methodist renovated a wing of its flagship hospital in February to serve as a "laboratory environment" for clinicians and patients to test out new technologies developed and deployed by the health system's Center for Innovation.

5. Providence opened its global innovation center in Hyderabad, India, on Feb. 27, marking the first time the Renton, Wash.-based health system has hired and stationed staff internationally.

6. Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity College announced on March 4 the opening of its Trinity Innovation Center, which will house, among other innovation initiatives, the Digital Health CT accelerator program co-sponsored by Hartford HealthCare.

7. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic announced a new innovation exchange on June 10, which offers members access to medical insights, professional service firms and a new 20,000-square-foot workspace with rental wet labs at the health system's Jacksonville, Fla.-based campus.

8. A research collaborative led by the University of California Berkeley announced July 1 it has been awarded a $20 million five-year grant from the National Science Foundation to establish a chemical innovation research center.

9. University of North Florida announced July 2 it received $6 million to launch a health innovation network, which will connect the Jacksonville-based system with partners including Mayo Clinic and AdventHealth.

10. Cleveland Clinic Florida on July 8 opened the St. Lucie-based Florida Research and Innovation Center, established to facilitate translational research on immuno-oncology and infectious diseases.

11. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan and Brown University teamed to launch a new digital health center July 28 that aims to streamline technology and eliminate health disparities for local and global communities.

12. The Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital announced Aug. 4 they received a five-year, $26 million grant from the National Science Foundation to establish a bioengineering research center.

13. Chicago-based Rush University Health System teamed up with revenue cycle services provider R1 to launch an innovation lab Aug. 3 that aims to improve value-based care and advanced analytics.

