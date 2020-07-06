U of North Florida's new health innovation network to partner with Mayo Clinic, AdventHealth: 6 details

University of North Florida was granted $6 million to launch a health innovation network, which will connect the Jacksonville-based system with partners including Mayo Clinic and AdventHealth, according to a July 2 news release.

Six details:

1. The network, dubbed UNF MedNexus, received the $6 million in funding through the state's 2020-21 budget, which passed June 29.

2. Healthcare jobs in Florida are expected to account for 23 percent of the state's growth between 2016 and 2024, according to the news release. UNF MedNexus aims to create new initiatives for healthcare professionals.

3. UNF MedNexus will partner with healthcare providers including AdventHealth of Palm Coast, Mayo Clinic, Ascension St. Vincent's, Baptist Health and Flagler Hospital.

4. As part of the network, UNF will build a new healthcare simulation lab and a medical tech innovation lab in Jacksonville.

5. The med tech lab will house medical equipment including Japanese medical equipment company Shizmadu's molecular analyzers, which will be used by research hospitals in the state such as Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins Children's St. Petersburg to develop early diagnostics for diseases such as cancers and neurological disorders.

6. UNF also plans to partner with universities in the State University System of Florida as well as other healthcare providers across the state to create immersion learning opportunities and support innovative research.

More articles on digital transformation:

UC Berkeley, other institutions receive $20M for chemical innovation center

Value of these 3 digital health technologies has surged since pandemic, Forrester says

Palantir is raising nearly $1B while supporting HHS COVID-19 data tracking

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.