Rush, R1 RCM launch innovation lab: 3 things to know

Chicago-based Rush University Health System teamed up with revenue cycle services provider R1 to launch an innovation lab this week to improve value-based care and advanced analytics.

Three things to know:

1. Through the innovation lab, R1 will offer resources and technology to develop RCM tools and make existing solutions available to other health systems across the U.S.

2. The innovation lab expects to begin commercializing its solutions next year.

3. The new tools will aim to improve patient experience and care quality, Rush CEO K. Ranga Rama Krishnan, said in the news release.

"R1 is enabling Rush's mission to help improve the quality of care for all patients, be it at Rush, or elsewhere,” Mr. Krishnan said. "Rush has used technology as a part of its quality improvement journey, and these tools have helped us earn distinctions, such as 5 stars for quality in the CMS hospital rating system."

