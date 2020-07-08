Cleveland Clinic Florida launches immuno-oncology and infectious disease-focused innovation center

Cleveland Clinic Florida on July 8 opened the St. Lucie-based Florida Research and Innovation Center, established to facilitate translational research on immuno-oncology and infectious diseases.

Researchers will pilot projects at the center to address local and international health threats, such as pathogens and cancer. They will collaborate with two other Cleveland Clinic centers, the newly launched Center for Global and Emerging Pathogens Research and the Lerner Research Institute's Center for Therapeutics Discovery, to discover new treatments.

Michaela Gack, PhD, serves as the scientific director of the innovation center. She is a virologist whose previous research centers on the immune system's reaction to viral agents.

