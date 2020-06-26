10 companies CIOs find most valuable for digital transformation

The JPMorgan CIO Survey gathered responses from 130 CIOs about which technology companies will be most valuable during digital transformation.



While COVID-19 has hurt the bottom line of many organizations, 36.2 percent of CIOs said that they will increase their incremental spending in digital transformation through the end of the year and beyond.

Another 22.3 percent of the CIOs said they are maintaining spending in digital transformation, and 79 percent of CIOs said that the pandemic is accelerating digital transformation and the move to the public cloud.



The survey found the most valuable companies are:



1. Microsoft: 71.5 percent

2. Amazon: 25.4 percent

3. Salesforce: 18.5 percent

4. Dell (VMware): 18.5 percent

5. Cisco: 13.8 percent

6. Google: 13.1 percent

7. SAP: 11.5 percent

8. Oracle: 10 percent

9. IBM: 9.2 percent

10. ServiceNow: 6.2 percent



