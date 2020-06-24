Where 20 health systems are investing innovation dollars in 2020

Health systems and their venture capital arms have invested millions in digital health technologies and startups over the past six months.

Here is where health systems are investing their innovation dollars so far in 2020:

1. Renton, Wash.-based Providence Ventures joined Wilmington, Del-based ChristianaCare in an $18 million funding round for Twistle, a company that helps health systems automate personalized education and care communications with patients. The funding round closed in January.

2. UnityPoint Health Ventures was part of a series B funding round for Kaizen Health in January. The company has a performance-based network of transportation providers to give patients rides to and from their healthcare appointments.

3. Kyruus closed a $42 million series D financing round, which included Providence Ventures in January. The company, which focuses on provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, has raised more than $125 million since it was founded in 2010 and works with 50 of the top 300 health systems across the U.S.

4. Providence Ventures extended its investment in Lyra Health in March. The company closed a $75 million series C funding round at the time and now has raised more than $150 million. Lyra Health is a technology platform that allows employers to offer workers access to personalized mental health.

5. Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Mayo Clinic Ventures invested $2 million in series B funding for Ordr, a company that secures enterprise internet of things and unmanaged devices including building systems, medical equipment and printers running within global networks.

6. UPMC Enterprises was also part of a $3.26 million investment in ALung Technologies, a developer of advanced medical devices to treat respiratory failure, in February.

7. KPV was part of a $45 million series B investment in IntelyCare in February 2020. The company has intelligent workforce management software for post-acute healthcare facilities.

8. UnityPoint Health Ventures was part of an $11 million series C funding round for VIDA Diagnostics in March; in April, OSF Ventures invested $2 million in VIDA Diagnostics, a company focused on making pulmonary care more data driven and personalized.

9. In March, UnityPoint Health Ventures and ThedaCare were part of a $16 million series A funding round for b.well, which has an integrated health platform to connect consumers with their healthcare providers and medical information.

10. UCHealth and Children's Hospital Colorado partnered to invest $3.6 million in ClinOne in March. ClinOne has a workflow management tool to manage every individual procedure.

11. OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Health Ventures and MemorialCare Innovation Fund were part of a $16 million series B funding round in SilverCloud Health, a digital mental and behavioral health platform.

12. UnityPoint Health Ventures and OSF Ventures were part of a series A funding round for CareSignal, a company focused on improving value-based care. The amount of funding raised was not disclosed.

13. Ascension Ventures, Children's Medical Center and OSF Ventures were part of a $25.7 million series C funding round for Pieces Technology, which has a solution to navigate patients through their care journey.

14. Ascension Ventures was part of a $51 million series E funding round in Olive, a company that provides a revenue cycle and patient payment experience platform.

15. Ascension Ventures was also part of a $5.8 million seed venture capital fund for Youtility, a turnkey social media solution for healthcare brands, and another seed fund for SteadyPay, a payment tool, earlier this year.

16. Stanford Health Care and MemorialCare Innovation Fund were part of an $18 million series B funding round in AristaMD, an electronic consult platform to connect primary care and specialty physicians.

17. UPMC Enterprises was part of a $10 million investment in Infectious Disease Connect in May. Infectious Disease Connect uses telemedicine to bring ID specialty services to hospitals.

18. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center was part of a $70 million investment in Visby Medical in April. Visby Medical is a healthcare technology company that develops diagnostic products.

19. Kaiser Permanente participated in a $102 million series C funding round for Cedar, which developed a patient engagement and payment platform, in June.

20. Q32 Bio, a biotechnology company, closed a $46 million series A funding round in May. The funding round included investment from University of Colorado and Colorado Children's Hospital Colorado Center for Innovation.

