Valley Health System: The power of culture in healthcare branding

Valley Health System may not be a nationwide household name, but it has earned the No. 1 ranking in the sixth volume of Monigle's Humanizing Brand Experience report.

This Ridgewood, N.J.-based healthcare organization has built some of the strongest and most human relationships with the people it serves. The reason for this is simple: culture.

Unlike many other healthcare brands, Valley Health System has an intense focus on the fundamentals of culture-building, which directly translates into the experiences consumers value. Their culture-building strategy is straightforward, and it allows the organization to build incredible strength around what its people are providing, whether in a clinical scenario or a casual encounter with a staff member in the grocery store.

Relentless clarity around values

Valley Health System's people are its biggest asset. Their team members embody a culture that is focused on serving and caring. If you visit any of Valley Health System’s locations and ask team members what the organization is all about, you will hear one phrase with unexpected consistency: We are here to serve and care. According to Megan Fraser, vice president of communications and marketing: "It's why our people walk through the doors every day." This orientation enables Valley Health System to focus on and balance the functional and emotional aspects of what consumers want in a healthcare experience.

Ms. Fraser adds that "serve and care" enables the organization to "provide the highest quality, safest patient care, but beyond that, we are here to envelope and nurture you and to make it the best possible experience we can from a service perspective." This orientation makes it clear and authentic for team members at Valley Health System to get to know patients and their families as people and to listen to really understand each individual's needs. Ms. Fraser explains: "We want to know about you [and] we want to know about your family." Valley Health System is able to recruit incredibly skilled team members to the organization as a result of this values orientation — people with incredible healthcare skill and a commitment to service that they know is supported by the organization and its culture.

Behaviors connected to performance

Valley Health System doesn't just talk about its values; it celebrates the behaviors that are tied to those values and links them to the overall performance of the organization. The recent Nurses Week celebration is an excellent example of this. In addition to recognizing nurses for delivering care, the organization rewarded them for living up to the standards of conduct that tie back to the organization's values. The financial incentive program Rewards for Results is another example of this approach. According to Ms. Fraser, when the organization meets its patient satisfaction, financial and quality goals, everyone shares in the financial reward. This level of transparency and orientation toward connecting behavior to business results is unparalleled.

Getting the little things right

Valley Health System also focuses on getting the little things right. These micromoments, focused on team members, can have a big impact on their experiences and those of their colleagues and consumers. One example of this is a requirement that all managers write thank-you notes to members of their teams on a monthly basis. Ms. Fraser explained: "And so think about that … there are 200 some managers across the organization letting one person once a week know that they're appreciated." This is a focused activity, easily measured, that creates a connection among teams and with leaders of the organization. Another program called Service Stars enables recognition of Valley Health System's people on an ongoing basis. Nominated by peers, the results of this effort can lead to broader recognition and inclusion in special events that bring team members ever closer to the organization's people-centered culture.

The power of culture

Valley Health System's culture-centered approach has been the cornerstone of its brand success. As Ms. Fraser explains: "I think this goes right to the core of service being embedded in the culture throughout our organization." By starting from the inside-out, Valley Health System has created a culture that its employees know, understand and embody. This approach allows each member of the team to connect their individual contribution not just to patient satisfaction but also to the overall success of the enterprise.

The lessons from Valley Health System's success are clear: Start from the inside-out, and think about the experience you are creating for your consumer audiences. Does it tie back to the culture you are building for your employees? Do your employees know what the organization stands for and what makes your place better or different from alternatives? Build a stronger internal brand founded on culture, tied to behaviors, and oriented to functional outcomes. This was the path that helped this year's No. 1 ranked brand, and it could help your brand's strength as well. By focusing on culture, brands can create a humanizing experience that truly sets them apart.