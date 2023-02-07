UPMC revives ad campaign for the Super Bowl

Pittsburgh-based UPMC is relaunching its Minutes Matter ad campaign in the Pittsburgh, Erie and Harrisburg markets for the Super Bowl, the Pittsburgh Business Times reported Feb. 7.

The ads focus on emergency preparedness and how to help during a mental health emergency.

"The objective is to drive awareness around critical emergency information and life-saving interventions ... (to) help people be more prepared in an emergency, as well as helping them to better understand the various ways their actions could make a difference," UPMC said.