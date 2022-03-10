Trust, the less-discussed social determinant of health

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
How much trust a patient places in the healthcare system is a significant determinant of good health behavior, according to a report released March 10 by marketing consultancy firm Edelman.
The report surveyed roughly 10,000 respondents across 10 countries from Feb. 10-18. Here are four takeaways:
- Fifty-five percent of respondents said medical science is becoming politicized or being used to support political agendas, a concern that makes patients have less trust in the healthcare system.
- Patients with lower trust levels are less likely to receive preventive care.
- Seventy-two percent of respondents with high levels of trust are likely to accept changing recommendations from healthcare officials, whereas 51 percent of respondents with low trust are likely to accept the same recommendations.
- Eighty-two percent of respondents with high trust are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, whereas 61 percent of respondents with low trust are fully vaccinated.