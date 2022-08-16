The challenges of launching new marketing initiatives

From tracking performance metrics to making sure frontline workers are included in the creation of projects, Becker's spoke to three health system marketing leaders to discuss the challenges they face when launching a new marketing initiative.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Amy Stevens. Vice president of marketing and communications of Tidelands Health (Murrells Inlet, S.C.). For me it always comes down to measurement. Before we launch any initiative, we have to know we can measure its performance — and do so in as close to real-time as possible so we can constantly adjust and refine to improve results. There is no more "set it and forget" in healthcare marketing and communications.

William Koleszar. Chief marketing officer of National Spine and Pain Centers (Rockville, Md.). I wouldn't call it a challenge as much as I would call it a priority. Beyond the clinical, legal and compliance vetting of a new initiative, don't forget the operational vetting. I've seen marketers so excited and confident about their idea that they don't get critical input from the people who will actually make it happen on the frontlines. Garnering such input may slow the speed of your progress, and you may get input that you don't want to hear,but marketing initiatives fail when they aren't properly vetted by experienced operational leaders. Their input is absolutely invaluable. Of course, that reality spans all industries.

Sandra Mackey. Chief Marketing Officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Cutting through the clutter is always a challenge that marketers should see as an opportunity. When launching a new marketing initiative, it's important not to get caught in a "sea of sameness" but to think boldly about how a new approach can differentiate your offering from the next.