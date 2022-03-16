San Diego VA Medical Center renamed in honor of fallen army nurse

A Veterans Affairs medical center in San Diego was renamed March 14 in honor of a fallen Army nurse.

A bill signed by President Joe Biden changes the name of the medical center to Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to a March 15 press release.

Capt. Jennifer Moreno was killed in a 2013 special operations raid in Afghanistan.

Another candidate recognized in the bill is Navy Capt. Kathleen Bruyere. She will also have a space dedicated to her honor at the medical center.

Ms. Bruyere, who died in 2020, helped shaped women's equity in the Navy and the military's policy on sexual discrimination.

In 1978, she successfully sued the Navy and Defense secretaries over the ban on women serving on board ships.

"Fifty years after our grand opening, we are honored to designate our facility and a space within it after two amazing Veteran heroes who were part of our local community," Robert Smith, MD, director of VA San Diego Healthcare System said in a press release.