Providence, Cedars-Sinai and 3 more systems launch 'Get Back to Your Doctor' campaign

Five of the largest nonprofit health systems in California's Los Angeles County on Oct. 5 rolled out a health maintenance public service announcement campaign.

Providence, UCLA Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Dignity Health and Cedars-Sinai collaborated on the campaign. The health systems' headquarters are in Los Angeles with the exceptions of Providence and Dignity Health, which are based in Renton, Wash., and San Francisco, respectively.

The health systems launched the campaign to address the issue of patients not seeking preventive health screenings and medical assistance when it's critical to do so. The campaign's tagline is "Get Back to Your Doctor. Your Health. Your Joy. Because We Love a Healthy L.A."

The campaign profiles 11 Los Angeles residents with different backgrounds, ranging from former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to a mother of newborn triplets to a local priest. The 11 individuals explain how they overcame serious illnesses and returned to the activities they love.

The PSAs will be disseminated through multilanguage television and radio stations as well as through billboards, buses, malls, newspapers, magazines, digital channels and social media.