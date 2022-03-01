Oklahoma children's hospital unveils new name, logo and website

The Bethany, Okla.-based hospital formerly known as the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital has rebranded, rolling out a new name, logo and website.

The hospital's new name is Bethany Children’s Health Center, according to a Feb. 28 news release.

The rebrand was designed to reflect the hospital's roots in Bethany and its expanded role in providing pediatric care to the community.

"Adopting a new name was a process given much thought and prayer by hospital leadership. We believe our new name better distinguishes our identity," Nico Gomez, the hospital's CEO, said in a statement. "We are more than a hospital. We are committed to maximizing the potential of every child who comes through our doors, especially those children with special or complex care needs."