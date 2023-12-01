Northwell sponsors Carnegie Hall; Michael Dowling joins board

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health inked a three-year sponsorship deal with New York City's Carnegie Hall.

The health system became the historic concert venue's first healthcare partner, while Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling joined Carnegie Hall's board of trustees.

"At Northwell, we strongly believe in the healing power of music and know the positive impact music has had on both our patients and staff," Mr. Dowling said in a Nov. 30 news release.

Northwell Health will provide support for the free Carnegie Hall Citywide concert series and sponsor a February performance, part of the new Well-Being Concert series, that will mix jazz with meditation and themes of self-care.

"We have seen firsthand the many ways that music can play a role in supporting health and well-being," stated Clive Gillinson, executive and artistic director of Carnegie Hall. "We are grateful for a partner who shares our belief in the healing power of music and the positive impact it can have on people's lives."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.