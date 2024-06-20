Northwell Health featured in HBO documentary

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is at the center of an HBO documentary set to air June 25.

"One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit," a two-part series streaming on HBO's Max platform, tells the story of an inpatient psychiatric unit at Glen Oaks. N.Y.-based Zucker Hillside Hospital, which is unique in its focus on college students with mental health challenges.

"Human stories are what drive awareness of issues and change," said Northwell Health Chief Marketing Officer Ramon Soto in a June 18 statement. "Thanks to the courage and bravery of these young adults for allowing us to share their journey and to the dedicated staff at Northwell, we can understand the hard work, dedication, and compassion it takes to help these young adults in need and how much more work needs to be done to address mental health in this country."

"One South" continues Northwell's participation in documentaries, with others having appeared on Netflix, National Geographic and NBC.