New Hampshire hospital rebrands to reflect Mass General Brigham affiliation

Dover, N.H.-based Wentworth-Douglass Hospital unveiled a new brand identity June 22.

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital will now be called Mass General Brigham Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, according to a June 24 press release. The name change aims to show that the hospital is integrated with Mass General Brigham.

The brand identity project also includes a new logo for the hospital.

"This new brand identity offers an exciting opportunity to build on our proud history. It also shows our patients that we are one system, working collaboratively to provide our patients with the best care possible," said Jeff Hughes, president and CEO of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Wentworth-Douglass will transition to the new brand identity in the coming months, applying it to its website, social media platforms, ID badges, stationery, signage and more.