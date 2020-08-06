Meet the marketing executives from the top 15 hospitals in the US

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 rankings for the best hospitals in the country July 28.

Below are brief bios for the marketing executives at the hospitals that took the top 15 spots.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Sherri Gilligan has served as chief marketing officer since June 2019. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic, Ms. Gilligan worked as the chief marketing officer at Denver-based hotel company Two Road Hospitality and the senior vice president of marketing at Capital One.



Cleveland Clinic: Paul Matsen has served as chief marketing and communications officer since 2006, and he also leads the medical center's corporate communications department. He previously worked as the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Delta Airlines.



Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Suzanne Sawyer has served as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since June 2019. Before joining Johns Hopkins Hospital, Ms. Sawyer held the chief marketing officer position at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center. She also served as the vice president of portfolio marketing at IBM Watson Health.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez has served as chief marketing officer since September 2017. He previously worked as the chief marketing and communications officer at Triple-S Insurance Group and the executive vice president and general manager at New York City-based media company ImpreMedia.



UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Tanya Andreadis has served as chief marketing and digital communications officer since January 2019. She previously served as Penn Medicine's associate chief marketing officer and Deltona, Fla.-based Halifax Health's director of strategic marketing and ebusiness.



Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Misty Hathaway has served as chief marketing officer and senior director for international and specialized healthcare services since January 2015. Prior to joining Massachusetts General Hospital, Ms. Hathaway worked as a marketing and administrative chair of international practice at Mayo Clinic and the director of alumni relations and continuing dental education at the Lexington-based University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.



Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Pattie Cuen has served as vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since November 2017. Before that, she held the director of brand strategy position at Cedars-Sinai. Prior to joining Cedars-Sinai, Ms. Cuen worked as the chief marketing officer for UCLA Health. She also worked as a healthcare marketing lecturer at UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health from 2011-19.



UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco): Shelby Decosta has served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer since 2015. In October 2019, she also became the president of UCSF's health affiliates network. In her role, Ms. Decosta executes strategic plans for business development, manages relationship and network development, and oversees the health system's marketing and branding.



NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Kathy Lewis has served as executive vice president of communications and marketing since January 2013. Before joining NYU Langone, she held positions as vice president of public affairs at New York City-based Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center as well as president and CEO of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, a nonprofit focused on curing spinal cord injury.



Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): Mark Modesto has served as vice president and chief marketing executive since 2016. Previously, he worked as the executive vice president and managing director of Epsilon, a Chicago-based marketing firm.



University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): Rose Glenn has served as chief communications and marketing officer since April 2019. Prior to her role at Michigan Medicine, Ms. Glenn spent two years as Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health's senior vice president and chief marketing officer and Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System's senior vice president of marketing and chief experience officer.



Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): Lisa Badeau has served as vice president and chief marketing officer since 2018. She previously worked as the senior director of marketing communications at Boston Children's Hospital and managing director at Boathouse, a Massachusetts marketing firm.



Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.): Michiko Tanabe has served as chief marketing officer since 2017. She joined Stanford in 2008 to serve as its director of marketing and communications. Prior to her roles at Stanford, Ms. Tanabe worked as the director of global customer education and marketing communications for Siemens Medical Group's ultrasound division and held management roles at Guidant Corporation, a cardiovascular product manufacturer.



Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): David A. Feinberg has served as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer since 2018. His previous positions include chief marketing officer at Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and vice president and chief marketing officer at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.



Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia): A permanent replacement has not been established since Suzanne Sawyer, now with Johns Hopkins, left Penn Medicine's chief marketing officer role in 2019. More information about the health system's marketing and media team can be found here.

