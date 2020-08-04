Outdoor media average ad costs for hospitals, health systems

Hospital marketers must make strategic spending decisions to attract patients, often opting to advertise their facilities and services via highly visible outdoor media.

Outdoor ad company AdQuick calculated national cost averages for the most popular types of outdoor media.

The average costs for a four-week spot:

Street furniture: $675





Billboard: $900





Wallscape: $12,450





Wild postings (static posters placed in large numbers at multiple locations): $5,437.60

